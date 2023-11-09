The Hill’s Powerful Women Over 50 live event: Watch

Women age 50 and older are politicians, mothers, entrepreneurs, teachers and leaders, and thousands join their ranks every day in the U.S. For many of these women, they are just getting started, achieving their greatest success and impact well after that 50th milestone.

In this live event, The Hill brings together female politicians, entrepreneurs, influencers and change-makers who have broken barriers, shattered stereotypes and paved the way in their fields for an important discussion on how women over 50 are redefining what’s possible.

SPEAKERS:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) , member, Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee

, member, Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Valerie Jarrett , CEO, Obama Foundation

, CEO, Obama Foundation Angie Hicks , co-founder, ANGI

, co-founder, ANGI Patricia Cornwell , best-selling author

, best-selling author Randi Weingarten , president, American Federation of Teachers

, president, American Federation of Teachers Melissa Rivers , producer, TV host & best-selling author

, producer, TV host & best-selling author Lesley Jane Seymour, media entrepreneur & CEO, CoveyClub

MODERATORS:

Julia Manchester , national political correspondent, The Hill

, national political correspondent, The Hill Ashleigh Banfield , anchor, “Banfield,” NewsNation

, anchor, “Banfield,” NewsNation Elizabeth Vargas, anchor, “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” NewsNation

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

