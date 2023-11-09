The Hill’s Powerful Women Over 50 live event: Watch

Women age 50 and older are politicians, mothers, entrepreneurs, teachers and leaders, and thousands join their ranks every day in the U.S. For many of these women, they are just getting started, achieving their greatest success and impact well after that 50th milestone.
In this live event, The Hill brings together female politicians, entrepreneurs, influencers and change-makers who have broken barriers, shattered stereotypes and paved the way in their fields for an important discussion on how women over 50 are redefining what’s possible.
SPEAKERS:
- Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), member, Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee
- Valerie Jarrett, CEO, Obama Foundation
- Angie Hicks, co-founder, ANGI
- Patricia Cornwell, best-selling author
- Randi Weingarten, president, American Federation of Teachers
- Melissa Rivers, producer, TV host & best-selling author
- Lesley Jane Seymour, media entrepreneur & CEO, CoveyClub
MODERATORS:
- Julia Manchester, national political correspondent, The Hill
- Ashleigh Banfield, anchor, “Banfield,” NewsNation
- Elizabeth Vargas, anchor, “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” NewsNation
The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
