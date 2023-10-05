Voter registration spike shows Taylor Swift’s impact

(NewsNation) — Over 35,000 people reportedly made a “Run (Taylor’s Version)” to Vote.org when Taylor Swift shared a post on social media last month encouraging her fans to vote.

It shows just how powerful the pop star’s voice is in politics.

“Vote.org saw record-breaking traffic to our site … as we celebrated National Voter Registration Day, a highly encouraging sign of voter enthusiasm especially among newly eligible voters. Time and time again young people are showing up and demonstrating they care about their rights and access to the ballot box,” Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, said in a release.

Swift urged her fans to vote by saying, “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. … Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

This wasn’t the first time Swift brought up politics with her fans.

In July, Swift encouraged her fans in Nashville, Tennessee, to vote early.

“We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years,” she said.

Swift has a large fan base, including one of Donald Trump’s most famous former aides.

During a Monday episode of “The View: Behind the Table” podcast, Alyssa Farah Griffin joked that Swift is “the only person” who could defeat Trump in his 2024 presidential bid.

“This ends in one way. We are all Taylor Swift fans, and, to be honest, if Donald Trump looks like he’s going to win, she’s just going to need to get in the race and defeat him once and for all because she’s probably the only person who can,” Farah Griffin said.

Part of Swift’s appeal is that she’s “genuine, and people think she’s doing the right things,” Democratic strategist Brad Howard said while discussing the pop star’s influence with The Hill panel.

“I think that sentiment needs to translate down to other candidates,” Howard said. “The young people are fired up, the young people want to get engaged. They want to see change. … Young people are excited and motivated. Taylor Swift, I think, is capturing that energy.”