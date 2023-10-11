Watch live: Biden gives remarks on hidden junk fees

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Wednesday morning about new actions against so-called “junk fees,” including a proposed Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rule that would ban the “hidden and bogus” charges, as The Hill reported.

Biden will be joined by FTC Chair Lina Khan and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra.

The new FTC rule would require corporations to include all mandatory fees when communicating a price to consumers, a move that the administration says would make it easier for customers to compare prices — and encourage companies to compete to offer the lowest price. 

The event begins at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

