(NewsNation) — In a recent interview on CBS News, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs would not say whether she supports any limits on abortion, instead arguing that the decision should be left to a woman and her doctor.

Under current Arizona law, abortions are banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy unless the mother’s health is at risk.

Hobbs said she opposes that law, but when asked directly what the week limit should be, she did not specify.

“Abortion is a very personal decision that belongs between a woman and her doctor,” said Hobbs. “The government and politicians don’t belong in that decision.”

IS THIS REALLY WHAT HAPPENED?

Last weekend on “Face the Nation,” Hobbs said she opposes the state’s current law which bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy but would not say whether she supports any time restrictions on the procedure.

Interviewer Major Garrett then asked directly: “If an Arizona voter were to conclude from your previous answer that you do not favor any specific week-limit on abortion, would they be correct?”

To that, Hobbs replied:

I support leaving the decision between a woman and her doctor and leaving politicians entirely out of it. Democratic Candidate for arizona gov. katie hobbs

You can watch the full interview here.

WHAT’S ANOTHER SIDE OF THE STORY?

Polling shows most Americans fall somewhere in the middle when it comes to abortion and believe it should be allowed up to a certain point depending on multiple factors.

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll found 60% of Arizona voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared to 40% of voters who said it should be illegal in all or most cases.

In a separate interview, Hobbs’ Republican opponent Kari Lake told “Face the Nation” she intends to “follow the law as it stands,” noting the current 15-week limit approved by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey in March.

But that law currently hangs in the balance. Gov. Ducey’s bill explicitly said it did not overrule a previous state law dating back to 1864 that would ban abortion outright.

An appeals court is currently weighing the legality of that much stricter law, which, if enforced, would ban all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.

Throughout the interview, Lake maintained that she would “uphold the law, whatever that law is.”

If the more restrictive law were to take effect, Lake’s stance would likely be out of sync with most voters’ wishes.

Lake has previously said she believes families should have the option for abortion in cases of rape or incest.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Abortion rights continue to be a hot-button issue heading into the 2022 midterms following the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.