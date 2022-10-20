Tulsi Gabbard stumps for Republicans Lake, Masters in AZ

(NewsNation) — A week after announcing she would leave the Democratic Party, Tulsi Gabbard was on the campaign trail in Arizona alongside Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters.

Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said last week she was leaving the party, stating members “demonize the police but protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans,”

“And above all, [Democrats] are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war. I believe in a government that’s of the people, by the people and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not,” she also said.

A week later, she was in the Phoenix area campaigning for Lake, Masters and the Republican nominee for Arizona attorney general.

Who’s Talking About This?

The right. Of the news outlets reporting this story, 81% lean to the right of the political spectrum, according to Ground News, a NewsNation partner that measures media bias.

The Blaze: Ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard issues full-throated endorsement of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake

The Epoch Times: Tulsi Gabbard to Stump for Kari Lake and Blake Masters but Remain Independent

Just 14% of outlets reporting this lean to the left.

IS THAT REALLY WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Gabbard formally endorsed Lake, a former TV anchor and proponent of former President Donald Trump’s false election claims.

In her speech, Gabbard said, “It’s only odd if you’re focused on the wrong things. If you’re paying attention, you recognize that what we share in common, Kari and I and every one of you, is that pride, and it is the courage that comes with that pride. It is having clear eyes to recognize the very real problems that we face. It is clear eyes to recognize the threats to our safety, to our borders, to our communities, to our families and our kids that are coming from today’s so-called ‘woke’ radical Democrat Party,” according to a video of the event, posted by ABC News. “And why it is so important for us to have strong leaders in power now, strong leaders who are accountable solely to the people. Solely to you.”

WHAT’S ANOTHER SIDE OF THE STORY?

In a news article accompanying the video, ABC News called Lake “a fervent election denier Trump loyalist.”

The left-leaning website Head Topics called Lake a “MAGA Star.”

THE BOTTOM LINE

Gabbard — who endorsed now-President Joe Biden in 2020 after she exited the race — is now supporting a candidate who questions the legitimacy of his election victory.

Lake is running for governor against Democrat Katie Hobbs, currently Arizona’s secretary of state. Masters is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.