What did Fetterman’s doctor say about his health?

FILE – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Harmony, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022. Fetterman is releasing a new doctor’s note saying that he’s recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NewsNation) — John Fetterman’s campaign released a one-page letter last Saturday from the Democratic Senate nominee’s doctor stating he’s in good health following headlines about his health and subsequent reporting.

Fetterman suffered a stroke earlier this year, and his health has been a focus of media coverage of the race, coming to a head when an NBC reporter was criticized for commenting on Fetterman’s ability to make small talk ahead of an interview earlier this month.

In the letter, Fetterman’s doctor stated he was recovering well from the stroke, and he spoke well without “cognitive deficits,” noting he did have symptoms of “auditory processing disorder,” which may look like a hearing issue.

The letter, released by Fetterman’s campaign, says he shows a “strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices,” adding he can walk four to five miles regularly without issue.

You can read the full letter below:

Some right-leaning organizations that reported the story questioned the medical assessment and criticized calling the one-page letter a medical record. One outlet instead called it a “doctor’s note.“

“I think only time will tell to see if skeptics accept this letter as enough,” The Hill political reporter Mychael Schnell told NewsNation earlier this week.

Fetterman is locked in a tight Senate race with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, in a race that could determine the balance of the U.S. Senate.

Currently, Fetterman holds a slight lead over Oz, according to NewsNation partner Decision Desk HQ. His advantage has slipped the closer as Election Day has approached.