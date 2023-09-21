NewsNation will present a new Sunday night special entitled “The Chosen Phenomenon” on Sunday, September 24th at 9 p.m. ET. The hour-long program will look at how The Chosen, which airs on the CW and documents the life of Jesus Christ, became a surprising hit of the Hollywood television season. NewsNation’s Morning in America co-anchor Adrienne Bankert goes behind-the-scenes to speak with the showrunners, stars, and the sprawling set in Dallas, Texas.

During the special, viewers will hear stories of the show’s humble beginnings and why many of the actors feel saved by their work. Featuring an exclusive conversation with Pastor Rick Warren, founder of Saddleback Church and author of The Purpose Driven Life, he will discuss the new initiative to finish The Great Commission ahead of Christianity’s 2,000th anniversary in 2033.

Additionally, Bankert will speak with former DreamWorks executive and President of production for The Chosen Mark Sourian on why Hollywood has largely ignored communities of faith and the overall industry.