No. 3 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 for 3rd straight win in rivalry

RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Updated:
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is stopped during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — With Jim Harbaugh nowhere in sight and a scandal hanging over their heads, J.J. McCarthy and No. 3 Michigan stared down No. 2 Ohio State and ran the school’s win streak against the Buckeyes to three games with a 30-24 victory on Saturday in maybe the most consequential game in the history of the storied rivalry.

Michigan’s Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord’s wobbly pass intended for All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. at the Wolverines’ 21-yard line with 25 seconds left, setting off a wild celebration on the home team’s sideline.

McCarthy took a knee, Michigan fans poured over the brick walls of The Big House and onto the field and the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0) were off to their third straight Big Ten title game.

In a season of high expectations that now has a championship-or-bust feel, Michigan is a victory away from a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

