Memorial Day travel: Flight cancellation remains below 1% 

(NewsNation) — Memorial Day weekend is one of the most popular times for Americans to travel.

This Memorial Day weekend was projected to be one of the busiest in decades, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers.

More than 42 million Americans were expected to have traveled over the holiday, according to AAA. Traveling was easy for most Americans since flight cancellation rates remained below 1%.

However, so far Monday, thousands of travelers were impacted by flight delays during the holiday. There were 3,771 delays within, into, or out of the United States today and 82 total cancellations, according to FlightAware.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Thursday was expected to be the best day for air travel and Friday was expected to be the busiest day on the roads.

Americans likely took longer road trips as fuel prices have dropped since Memorial Day last year. One of the top tourist destinations of 2023 is New York City, data from American Airlines shows.