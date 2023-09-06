Airline unions push for plane cabin AC during boarding

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Pilot and flight attendant unions are pushing for regulations regarding hot cabin temperatures during boarding, specifically addressing the period from initial boarding until the plane engines and air conditioning turn on.

Politico first covered this issue, with the Jet Blue flight attendant union highlighting growing concerns about heat-related illnesses.

This follows incidents like one in July, where passengers endured nearly three hours on the tarmac in triple-digit temperatures. At least three passengers had to be removed on stretchers or wheelchairs upon the plane’s return to the gate.

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expressed shock and anger over this incident.

Currently, there are no federal regulations in place specifying the temperature at which cabin air conditioning must be turned on. Each airline sets its own standards or may have none at all.

According to Politico:

American Airlines permits temperatures to reach 90 degrees before deeming conditions too hot for boarding.

Jet Blue’s threshold is set at 85 degrees.

Delta, Southwest, and United have no specific maximum temperature for allowing passengers to board.

The airlines face several challenges regarding this issue. Given the increasing focus on climate change, turning on the AC earlier leads to higher fuel consumption, which contradicts the industry’s commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Also, delays resulting from hot cabin conditions can lead to disruptions in on-time arrivals to destinations.

Flight attendant unions are advocating for the establishment of more suitable temperature limits within cabins, which may necessitate airlines turning on the AC at an earlier stage.

Buttigieg hasn’t provided specific comments regarding cabin heat regulation, but mentions that his department monitors heat trends and strives to ensure passengers’ comfort and safety.