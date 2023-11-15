American dies after Bahama tour boat sinks

(NewsNation) — An American woman is dead and two others were taken to a local hospital after a double-decker tour boat took on water near Blue Lagoon Island in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said rough seas caused the vessel to take on water about half an hour into the trip, according to the Nassau Guardian.

Footage of the sinking vessel was captured by escaped passengers. One woman, who goes by Paige on her social media account, and her boyfriend said they were onboard when the boat tipped dangerously.

In the video, the boat can be seen nearly on its side in the water. Passengers in life vests were scattered throughout the body of water, and some survivors could be seen jumping through rescue ship windows from the sinking vessel.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost someone dear to them and to all those who were injured,” Paige wrote in her TikTok post.

The victim was said to be a 75-year-old cruise passenger from Bloomdale, Colorado. Her cause of death has not yet been ruled.

The woman had been visiting the Caribbean on a five-day vacation with family, the report said.