Belize travel advisory elevated due to crime risk

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Belize, urging travelers to exercise increased caution due to prevalent crime in the region.

The advisory emphasizes that violent crimes such as sexual assault, home invasions, armed robberies and murder are common, even in broad daylight and tourist areas.

A substantial portion of these crimes are linked to gang activities, according to the department.

The advisory also raised the alert level for Belize City to Level 3.

Historically, the south side of Belize City has been a hotspot for violent crime, primarily associated with gangs.

Local law enforcement faces challenges in effectively responding to serious criminal incidents, leading to many unresolved and unprosecuted cases.

To ensure the safety of travelers to Belize, the Department of State provides the following recommendations: