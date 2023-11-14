Belize travel advisory elevated due to crime risk

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Belize, urging travelers to exercise increased caution due to prevalent crime in the region.
The advisory emphasizes that violent crimes such as sexual assault, home invasions, armed robberies and murder are common, even in broad daylight and tourist areas.
A substantial portion of these crimes are linked to gang activities, according to the department.
The advisory also raised the alert level for Belize City to Level 3.
Historically, the south side of Belize City has been a hotspot for violent crime, primarily associated with gangs.
Local law enforcement faces challenges in effectively responding to serious criminal incidents, leading to many unresolved and unprosecuted cases.
To ensure the safety of travelers to Belize, the Department of State provides the following recommendations:
- Be vigilant of surroundings
- Avoid walking or driving at night
- Do not resist any robbery attempt
- Exercise caution when visiting banks or ATMs
- Refrain from displaying signs of wealth, such as expensive watches or jewelry
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for emergency alerts and easier location in case of emergencies
- Follow the Department of State on social media for real-time updates
- Review the Country Security Report for Belize
- Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations by referring to the Traveler’s Checklist
- Stay informed about travel health by visiting the CDC page for the latest information