Bellagio fountain trees begin to come down for F1 Las Vegas race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The longstanding rows of trees, shading hundreds of thousands of visitors annually who view the iconic water show on the Bellagio Fountain, are coming down, with most not coming back.

MGM Resorts, which owns the Bellagio Resort & Casino, confirmed to 8 News Now Wednesday that new tree stumps seen along the lake and Las Vegas Boulevard are the first of several tree cuttings and removals ahead of Formula One’s November race.

Grandstands are anticipated to replace where these trees once stood.

“This work is part of preparations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and our efforts to provide the best possible experience through improved visibility, mobility, and pedestrian access and safety,” an MGM Resorts representative wrote in a statement Wednesday.

Those trees within the alcoves closest to the river are slated to be removed and temporarily stored ahead of the race, before being replanted sometime “before New Year’s Eve,” the representative said.

Those closest to Las Vegas Boulevard, instead, are anticipated to be recycled into wood chips that will be placed in local Southern Nevada parks.

Track lighting installation is scheduled along the fountain next week, with track barriers and safety fencing installation around this portion of the boulevard starting Nov. 5.