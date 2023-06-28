Delta plane makes emergency landing at Charlotte airport, runway closed

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Delta airplane reportedly landed with broken nose gear at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.

According to CLT Airport officials, at approximately 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, Delta Air Lines Flight 1092 landed in Charlotte on Runway 36 Left.

Air traffic control details what happened inside the cockpit before the plane landed.

“Yes sir, we have a nose-wheel unsafe indication, we’re going to have to go ahead and declare an emergency…we have 104 souls on board…we have 50 minutes’ worth of fuel.”

The aircraft remains on the runway due to mechanical issues, authorities said. Runway 18R/36L is currently closed due to the incident.

CLT Airport said crews are working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway.

“The runway is closed and Airport is working to remove the aircraft. There were no injuries reported and the passengers were bussed to the terminal. We are anticipating operational impacts due to the runway closure,” the CLT Airport said in a released statement.

Flight 1092’s path from Atlanta to Charlotte on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Delta aircraft, a Boeing 717-2BD, took off from Atlanta (ATL) to Charlotte (CLT) Wednesday and circled CLT Airport multiple times before landing, FlightRadar reports.

Passengers Prepare For Emergency Landing

Video obtained by Queen City News from Harrison Smith shows what passengers on Delta Flight 1092 experienced as the plane made its emergency landing.

Delays And Cancellations At CLT Airport

Inside CLT Airport, it seems to be ‘business as usual,’ however, delays and cancellations have begun piling up following the Delta incident Wednesday morning.

What Do We Know About This Plane?

Delta Flight 1092 was flying from Atlanta to Charlotte on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This aircraft was delivered to AirTran in November 2000. Delta began leasing in March 2014.

Delta flies this plane regionally out of ATL. The next leg on Wednesday was going to be Delta Flight 2490 – CLT to Detriot Metro International Airport, a Delta hub.

History Of Boeing 717s

Delta has 64 Boeing 717-200s, the world’s largest operator. Most Delta 717s are more than 20 years old. Delta Airlines uses Boeing 717s from hub cities, likee ATL, to mid-size cities, or to cities that are hubs for other airlines. Delta plans to retire Boeing 717 fleet by the mid-2020s, as they will no longer be profitable to fly.

As of June 2022, there have been five other incidents involving the Boeing 717.

According to aviation-safety.net, only one other Boeing 717 had to make a landing without their nose gear. It was August 9, 2001, when a TWA flight heading to St. Louis could not get its nose gear down. The flight diverted to Scott Air Force Base across the river from St. Louis in Illinois. The plane landed on its main landing gear and skidded the nose to a stop.

Delta Airlines has Boeing 717s because of the Southwest-AirTrans merger that began in 2011. Delta started leasing Boeing 717s from Southwest in 2013.