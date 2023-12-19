FAA working with airlines to prevent holiday delays: Buttigieg

(NewsNation) — Ahead of the holiday travel season, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touted the Biden administration’s actions to help travelers with delays or cancellations.

Buttigieg noted that weather may cause some delays as it gets closer to Christmas and New Year but said the Federal Aviation Administration is working closely with airlines and the National Weather Service to plan for possible delays.

Travelers may be wary of complications after last year’s Southwest meltdown, which disrupted travel for thousands of travelers. Buttigieg noted the investigation into the episode is still underway, but Southwest has already been fined $140 million, the largest penalty the Department of Transportation has ever imposed.

Buttigieg noted that $35 million is direct cash penalties, and the airline also had to pay $60 million in reimbursements.

He vowed the department would hold airlines accountable for letting down passengers. The Biden Administration has worked to push airlines to offer hotels, ground transportation and food vouchers for passengers hit by delays or cancellations, something none of the top 10 airlines offered previously.

Buttigieg also noted the department is considering a rule requiring airlines to seat families together without charging extra fees.

“We don’t believe anybody should pay extra just to sit next to their kids,” he said.

For travelers who feel airlines aren’t offering refunds for cancellations or delays, Buttigieg reminded travelers that they can file a comfor to get assistance.

In addition to airline policy, a shortage of air traffic controllers has also impacted air travel throughout the country. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker noted the department is trying to hire more controllers to help keep air travel running smoothly.