Flight crews could get more self-defense training under proposal

A passenger is seen punching a flight attendant in the back of the head over a bathroom dispute.

(NewsNation) — America’s flight attendants could receive more mandatory self-defense training after a pandemic-era surge in unruly behavior among passengers.

A proposed Senate bill would tweak the current law and require crew members to receive specific self-defense training, including training to “defend against the use of edged or contact weapons.” They must also learn “methods to subdue and restrain an active attacker.”

Under the provision, the airline carriers would be responsible for providing the training.

American, United Southwest, and Delta Airlines all declined to comment when asked about the idea of additional mandatory training. Instead, they referred NewsNation to the industry’s lobbying group, Airlines for America (A4A).

In a statement, A4A said, in part: “Our airlines train their crew members and other frontline employees in de-escalation techniques so that self-defense is used as a last resort.”

But that last resort has become all too common. Videos of flight attendants being physically attacked by passengers have circulated widely on social media.

According to the FAA, unruly incidents have increased in each of the last three months, with nearly 200 reported in July. Worldwide, those incidents increased by 47% from 2021 to 2022.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), explained what bystanders should do in a tense situation in an interview with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas earlier this month.

“Most people want to have a safe, uneventful flight,” she said. “We need them to put down their phones, look their flight attendants in the eye, let them know they have their backs, and be on the lookout and be ready to be good witnesses, and only jump into any interaction with someone who is starting to create a problem if there is a potential imminent danger to any person.”

The union supports the proposed language that would beef up the de-escalation and self-defense training that crew members already receive.

Travelers NewsNation spoke to empathized with crew members and what they’re facing.

“I feel sorry for them right now with all their violence that’s happening on the planes,” said Frank Lobosco. “I do think they need some training to make sure they don’t get hurt.”