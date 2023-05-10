Flyers unhappy with high ticket prices

FILE – Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at Southwest Airlines service desk at LaGuardia Airport, on Dec. 27, 2022, in New York. The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline’s control. The White House said President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would announce the start of the rulemaking process Monday May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(NewsNation) — A new survey finds airline customers are unhappy with the high cost of flying, particularly those who fly on budget airlines.

Air travel slowed dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic and as demand for flights has resumed, travelers have faced higher prices, delays and technical meltdowns as airlines struggle to meet the resumed demand.

A survey from J.D. Power found customer satisfaction is down and the main reason is the high cost of flying. Airline prices have dropped slightly from 2022, but are still up from pre-pandemic ticket costs. Flyers on budget airlines are the unhappiest, finding previous cheap fares now much higher.

Staffing shortages also impacted flyers, despite the airline industry receiving billions in federal funds meant to maintain staffing throughout the pandemic.

After the pandemic hit, airlines received $54 billion in federal aid that included a prohibition on layoffs, but that didn’t prevent them from paying tens of thousands of workers to quit or retire early.

Airlines have added about 118,000 workers since November 2020 and now have 5% more employees than before the pandemic, according to Transportation Department figures.

President Joe Biden recently announced a new rule from the Department of Transportation that would mandate airlines cover the costs of hotels and other expenses if a flight is canceled for reasons within the airline’s control.

Previously, airlines were only required to reimburse travelers for the cost of their ticket. While this will help stranded passengers, it won’t lower the costs of ticket prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.