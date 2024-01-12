Former Boeing manager says he won’t fly on a Max

(NewsNation) — A former senior manager at Boeing’s 737 factory told “NewsNation Now” that he specifically avoids flying on Max airliners due to safety concerns.

“I fly all the time. And even I schedule myself away from a Max,” said Ed Pierson, a former manager at Boeing’s facility in Renton, Washington.

Pierson said he’s even walked off planes after learning they’re a Max.

“They swapped the planes at the last minute, and I walked on the plane, sat down, and realized it’s a Max. I got up and walked off the plane,” said Pierson. “I didn’t take that flight.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last week grounded Boeing’s 737 Max 9 jetliner after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines plane in midflight. The chaotic scene was the latest in a string of mishaps at the troubled aircraft maker.

Pierson, who now works as a safety advocate for air travelers, said Boeing’s leadership is directly responsible for the company’s recent mishaps.

“I hate to tell you that there’s a lot of problems right now with this company,” he said. “It’s really heartbreaking because there are great employees in this company, but the leadership is a mess right now.”

While no deaths or serious injuries were reported in the Alaska Airlines blowout, Pierson told NewsNation that the Max jetliner is a “tragedy waiting to happen.”

“This really needs a complete top-to-bottom overhaul,” he said. “Sure, if Congress can do it — but I think if the passengers and the public really demand it, we’ll see change that we need. But it’s not an easy fix.”

The FAA announced Thursday an investigation into Boeing is underway.