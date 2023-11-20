Holidays could bring busiest travel days in US history: Buttigieg

(NewsNation) — This holiday season is expected to bring some of the busiest travel days in United States history, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said at a news conference a few days before Thanksgiving.

This prediction comes after a summer that was already filled with record-breaking air travel, Buttigieg noted.

Skies will be “extremely busy,” newly confirmed FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said at the news conference, with current estimates at 49,600 flights taking to the skies Wednesday.

“That eclipses last year,” Whitaker said. “We will be working around the clock to make sure passengers get to their destination safely.”

To handle the volume of people going through the East Coast, Whitaker said the FAA will open the Holiday Airspace Release Program and Holiday Gulf routes. This is restricted airspace off the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico the military releases to the FAA for commercial planes.

In addition, the FAA has cleared 169 new, faster routes along the East Coast to shorten flight times, and coordinated with the commercial space industry to make sure no launches are scheduled around this time, opening even more airpace, Whitaker said.

From Nov. 17 through Nov. 28, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen an unprecedented 30 million passengers. Another estimated 2.9 million passengers are anticipated to fly the Sunday after Thanksgiving as well. In total, AAA expects 4.7 million to fly to their Thanksgiving destinations this year, which is 6.6% more compared to 2022 and the highest number of air travelers during this time period since 2005.

“We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said, adding that 2023 has already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in the agency’s history.

Those getting behind the wheel can also expect a lot of fellow travelers: AAA is projecting 49.1 million Americans will drive this Thanksgiving — an increase of the 1.7% over those who did last year.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

Some good news for drivers is that AAA is expecting them to pay less for gas, as the national average price peaked at $3.87 in mid-August and has since been coming down despite global tensions.