How did Hurricane Idalia affect travel, tourism in Florida?

(NewsNation) — Florida is a popular tourist spot, known for its warm weather, beaches and attractions such as Disney World.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in February that VISIT Florida estimates the state saw 37.6 million visitors in 2022, an increase over the previous two years.

But on Wednesday morning, as Hurricane Idalia tore through Florida as a Category 3 hurricane before getting downgraded, at least 1,000 flights were canceled, Reuters reported.

“Severe weather can affect flights beyond the immediate area,” the Federal Aviation Administration warned in a tweet. “Check with your airline for your flight status before leaving home.”

While some airlines closed before the storm, some were starting to slowly reopen Wednesday, such as Tampa International Airport. However, Tampa International Airport only allowed arriving flights. Departing flights and normal operations in Tampa will resume Thursday.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport closed at 3 p.m. and reopened at the same time Wednesday, with flights to start again Thursday. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reopened Wednesday morning. Jacksonville International Airport stayed open on Wednesday, but airlines canceled departing flights. It continued to receive incoming trips, though.

Tallahassee International Airport remained closed all of Wednesday and will start normal operations Thursday.

Walt Disney World Resort was operating under “normal conditions” the company said online, but the Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland MiniaturYe Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf were closed on Wednesday because of inclement weather. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and is set to reopen Thursday “to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time” it said on Twitter.

While Universal Orlando Resort theme parks were open and operating normally, the Early Park Admission benefit was not being offered.

However, The Associated Press writes the actual area most affected by Hurricane Idalia, Florida’s Big Bend, is one of the state’s “last truly natural places” and not known for tourism.

“The counties of Florida’s Nature Coast believe that many people — our residents, and those who travel here from far away — think having a good time involves more than expensive restaurants, theme parks, and crowded beaches,” a website devoted to the region says. “When you want to get away, we have what you’re looking for.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.