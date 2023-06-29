Is an Airbnb ‘collapse’ happening in Austin, Texas?

FILE – The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021. Airbnb Inc. reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A viral tweet by the CEO of Austin-based Reventure Consulting claimed the city’s Airbnb reservations are collapsing, with revenue down by 46.1%; however, another data firm claimed its data shows a much smaller decline over the past year.

AirDNA, the company arguing against Reventure Consulting’s claims, provided NewsNation affiliate KXAN with their results alongside Reventure’s published numbers:

AirDNA said it could not speak directly about the claims made by Reventure Consulting CEO Nicholas Gerli but did say its team could not replicate his results.

KXAN reached out to Gerli for his analysis and response to AirDNA but has not yet received a reply.

Airbnb’s revenue up in Q1

Airbnb does not provide its data to third parties, citing federal law — as a publicly traded company, they only release metrics during their quarterly reports. The company did not provide data to support or discredit either group’s claims.

“The data is not consistent with our own data,” Airbnb said in a statement, “As we said during our Q1 earnings, more guests are traveling on Airbnb than ever before, with Nights and Experiences Booked growing 19% in Q1 2023 compared to a year ago.”

In that earnings report, the company’s revenue grew by 20% to $1.8 billion. The “Nights and Experiences Booked” is a metric of net bookings on the company’s platform; roughly 121.1 million bookings occurred through Airbnb during the first three months of 2023.

The company’s annual earnings report, filed in December 2022, laid out several risk factors for the company and noted the company expects its revenue growth rate to continue to slow. It emphasized the importance of host-guest relations as a factor in its success.

“A softening of demand, whether caused by events outside of our control, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, challenging macroeconomic conditions, changes in Host and guest preferences…may result in decreased revenue and our business, results of operations, and financial condition would be materially adversely affected,” said the company in its annual earnings report.

AirDNA’s numbers show supply outpaces demand

Looking at the national short-term rental market, AirDNA claims a year-over-year increase in demand by 11.9% and a total national supply of around 1.5 million units, an increase of 15.3%. With supply outpacing demand, AirDNA said occupancy decreased by 3.1% over the last year.

“For more context on Austin, the supply of available short-term rental listings in the MSA increased 16% from May 2022 to May 2023, while demand increased 7%,” said AirDNA in its statement, “This extra competition meant that occupancy decreased by a small amount over the same period, even though demand is still strong.”

The company predicted a slight decrease in short-term rental revenue by 1.1% but said it would be offset by a rise in demand over the next year.