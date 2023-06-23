Is extreme tourism worth it?

(NewsNation) — An ill-fated expedition to visit the Titanic wreckage that led to the deaths of five people this week has put a sharp focus on thrill-seekers who are prepared to invest big bucks to visit dangerous parts of the world, under sometimes unsafe conditions.

The pursuit of adventure — whether it involves swimming with sharks, riding jet skis, jumping out of planes, or something more dangerous — are known to induce a sense of fulfillment and euphoria, research shows.

Sometimes, that euphoria comes with a hefty price tag. The passengers of the Titan paid $250,000 per person to take a trip 13,000 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean. The Wall Street Journal reports embarking on an expedition to the South Pole costs just under $100,000. Later this month, Virgin Galactic is expected to begin regular commercial flights into space, costing up to $450,000 a seat.

But the question remains: Is this safe?

The rise in extreme tourism has emerged as a lucrative sector for those in the travel industry.

The newest extremes in extreme travel stretch beyond the ends of the earth, with space travel joining what’s already estimated to be a $300 billion industry,

Those who help in arranging such adventures predict continued growth in the sector.

“There’s many experiences that haven’t even been technologically possible until the past couple of years,” said Samantha Collum, of River Oaks Travel Concierge. “In addition to other destinations that have always been forefront in the adventure travel market that have just become far more accessible.”

Thrill seekers are everywhere. Even in the wake of the Titanic tragedy, some remain willing to explore profound depths with proper safety protocols established.

“I think I would go just like the James Cameron Rolex testing depth like they do the Titanic,” one traveler told NewsNation. “If I had that opportunity, that’d be like once in a lifetime; that’d be sweet.”

“I probably do too,” another traveler said. “I wouldn’t pay $250,000 for it, but I would definitely go down there like 12,000 Leagues Under the Sea for sure.”

With adventure travel evolving, experiences vary in cost, but they are no longer limited to the 1%. The elite and the daring are apparently undeterred by waivers and warnings.

“As of right now, we haven’t seen any cancellations or any travelers changing their plans,” Collum said.

According to Grand View Research, adventure travel is expected to become a $1 trillion industry in 2023 as more companies seek to bring tourists to extreme destinations.