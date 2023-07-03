Is it safe to visit France amid protests?

A charred vehicle is pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France’s government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed Tuesday June 27, 2023 during a police check. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

(NewsNation) — The deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old in suburban Paris has sparked riots and violence in some parts of France. As the summer travel season heats up, news of the unrest has some wondering if it is safe to visit to the country.

At this time, the U.S. government has not told Americans to stop traveling to France.

The State Department issued a security alert Thursday night warning of potentially violent protests.

“Following the June 27 police shooting in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, demonstrations are taking place in the greater Paris region and other major urban centers with reports of damage to private property and public buildings,” the alert said. “These demonstrations, along with spontaneous protests, are expected to continue and may turn violent.”

The department urged Americans to avoid mass gatherings and areas with a large police presence throughout France.

“They can turn violent and result in clashes. Some cities are imposing curfews,” the department said. “As always, it is a good practice to notify friends or family of your whereabouts.”

The State Department issued the following guidance:

-Avoid demonstrations and protest activity

-Avoid areas with significant police activity

-If unavoidable, protect yourself/find shelter

-Follow the advice of police and local authorities

-Monitor local media for updates

-Be aware of your surroundings

A State Department travel advisory from 2022 also remains in place due to “terrorism and civil unrest.”

“Peaceful demonstrations and strikes in Paris and other cities throughout France occur regularly and can disrupt transportation. On rare occasions, demonstrations have included violence and property damage and police have responded with water cannons and tear gas,” a portion of the advisory reads.

The France Travel Advisory currently sits at a level two out of four. It encourages travelers to “exercise increased caution.”

Nights of simmering anger and violence in France stem from the death of 17-year-old Nahel, a French man of Algerian descent who was killed last Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre by a white police officer.

According to the Interior Ministry, 99 town halls have been attacked in the violence along with a burning car hitting the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses. Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were hurt in the Sunday attack while they slept.

While the violence appears to be declining, the Office of the Interior Minister said 45,000 officers would again be deployed in certain areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.