‘IT’-themed escape room in Las Vegas opens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beep Beep, Stephen King fans! It’s time to float … again!

The highly anticipated second installment for Escape IT, an escape room collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Egan Escape Productions, is finally open.

Last March saw the opening of the first chapter, based on the 2017 film “It,” directed by Andy Muschietti. The new experience is based on “It Chapter Two,” the terrifying 2019 sequel to the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

Courtesy of Escape IT

Courtesy of Escape IT

Courtesy of Escape IT

Courtesy of Escape IT

“It’s been such a thrill working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and having them trust me with their characters and story and be able to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the city of Las Vegas,” Jason Egan, owner of Egan Escape Productions, said.

Located off Symphony Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, guests who visit Escape IT will be greeted by signs of significant landmarks from the films. Escape IT Chapter Two will span more than 30,000 square feet and will feature more than 16 interactive rooms, including rooms inspired by the Jade of the Orient restaurant, the Derry Canal Days Midway, and Pennywise’s lair.

The Capitol Theatre marquee. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The outline of Pennywise and a bunch of red balloons are painted on the back of the “Escape IT” attraction. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The three doors. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A Pennywise costume from the second movie. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The plaque below the Pennywise costume. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The skateboard and other memorable items. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The rooms will feature “cutting-edge” special effects, lighting, animatronics, and live actors in order to create an immersive and spine-chilling encounter.

“IT” fans will be able to see real props from the actual sets of “It” and “It Chapter Two,” including the bikes the children rode and the letter from Stanley featured at the end of the sequel film. An authentic Pennywise costume is also on display.

In addition to the escape experiences, Escape IT includes carnival-style midway games and a full-scale “It” themed retail store, complete with photo ops and exclusive custom merchandise.

“We are driven by our dedication to crafting the most imaginative and engaging encounters, and this latest venture promises to be our most chilling offering yet,” Egan said. “Prepare to be greeted by Pennywise the Dancing Clown as you step into the eeriness of the town of Derry.”

Ticket prices vary, with general admission starting at $54.99 and VIP private game tickets at $74.99. Guests can also choose to purchase tickets for a Chapter 1 and 2 combo for a discounted rate. Tickets can be purchased on the Escape It website.

According to the website, Escape It will be open Wednesday-Sunday. Reservations must be made in advance as tickets are not available upon arrival.

The escape room is located at 273 South Martin Luther King Boulevard, across from Costco. There is parking on site. An adult must accompany children under 16. Guests who are under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present to sign a waiver for them.