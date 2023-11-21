Millennials, Gen Z taking solo trips instead of holiday gatherings

Passengers walk through the terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum, Maryland, on November 21, 2023, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — This holiday season, many Millennials and Zoomers are booking solo trips instead of opting for family gatherings.

A report by American Express Travel reveals those younger generations are making personal wellness a priority on trips. The leisure trips are a break from the overstimulation and multitasking that society demands.

Millennials are traveling more than any other age group, focusing on trips that improve their mental health, according to Morning Consult. Plus, the holiday season is bringing about longer trips for travelers.

An Apple Vacations survey conducted by One Poll found 55% of Americans are traveling to go on a leisure vacation this holiday season, The Courier-Times reported. According to the report, about 45% of participants said they would rather go on a solo trip than celebrate the holiday.

“No matter if your holidays will look the same as they have in the past or if you’re spending them exploring somewhere new, it’s important to find time to relax and reset for the new year,” Dana Studebaker, vice president of marketing of consumer brands at ALG Vacations, said. “For some, that means a family reunion, and for others, it may mean a getaway to a beach with no responsibilities.”

This holiday season is expected to bring some of the busiest travel days in U.S. history, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

In recent years, there has been a shift from giving physical gifts to experiencing something new with friends, family or oneself, said Henry Perez, the business development director at Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts.

From Nov. 17 through Nov. 28, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen an unprecedented 30 million passengers. Another estimated 2.9 million passengers are also expected to fly the Sunday after Thanksgiving. In total, AAA expects 4.7 million to fly to their Thanksgiving destinations this year, which is 6.6% more compared to 2022 and the highest number of air travelers during this time period since 2005.

Those getting behind the wheel this year can also expect a lot of fellow travelers: AAA is projecting 49.1 million Americans will drive for Thanksgiving — 1.7% more than last year.

Some good news for drivers is that AAA is expecting them to pay less for gas, as the national average price peaked at $3.87 in mid-August and has since been coming down despite global tensions.