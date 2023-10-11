Coast Guard retrieved remaining Titan debris for analysis

FILE – This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company’s Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Investigators have recovered more pieces of the Titan submersible, which is believed to have suffered a catastrophic implosion on a mission to the Titanic. All on board were killed.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced marine safety engineers have recovered the remaining debris from the North Atlantic Ocean and transferred it to a port for analysis.

The USCG, along with investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, conducted the salvage mission, which followed initial recovery operations.

Additional presumed human remains were part of the evidence recovered and will be analyzed by medical professionals.

The NTSB and other agencies will schedule a joint review of evidence ahead of a public hearing regarding the tragedy.

The Titan submersible, owned by OceansGate, lost contact with its support vessel an hour and forty-five minutes into the dive. Five people were on board, diving 12,000 feet under the surface of the ocean to see the wreck of the Titanic.

The loss of communication launched a four-day search for the vessel, which ended when evidence of an implosion was found on the ocean floor.

Few vessels dive that deep into the ocean, and engineers and experts in the field noted previous problems with the Titan as well as warnings that the submersible was unsafe.

The search and recovery mission is estimated to have cost up to $1.6 million.