Miracle rescues inspire hope as Titan’s air runs out

(NewsNation) — With time running out in the Atlantic Ocean search and rescue operation, the Titan submersible watercraft is facing critically low oxygen levels. However, hope persists among many, who refuse to give up.

Numerous people are sharing the sentiment that is echoing not to underestimate the power of prayer, with many voices highlighting the occurrence of miracles in the past and emphasizing their continued possibility.

Colombian authorities rescued three children and a baby who disappeared 40 days ago after surviving a deadly May 1 plane crash in the Amazon jungle.

“This is a miracle from God. As beliefs of Indigenous people, for us, this is a test God is giving me, how much faith I have in Him,” said Manuel Ranoque, father of the two youngest children.

The bodies of their mother and two pilots were located at the crash site on May 16, but the kids were still missing. The children are members of the Huitoto Indigenous group of southeastern Colombia. They relied on their jungle and survival skills they learned early in their childhood to stay alive .

The remarkable rescue of 33 Chilean miners serves as another testament. Trapped deep underground for weeks, and cut off from communication, they managed to send a message assuring their safety. Against all odds, after 69 days, they were successfully rescued on Oct. 13, 2010.

Baby Jessica, who fell into a well in 1987, was miraculously rescued after being trapped for 58 hours.

Countless miracles have been witnessed, allowing people to defy all odds and survive. It’s the very hope for a miracle that resonates among rescuers and spectators as the search for the five Titan passengers continues.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian authorities have been searching for the sub since Monday, a day after it stopped communicating with its mothership on the surface in the Atlantic Ocean.

The primary search area is vast — two times the size of Connecticut — 900 miles east off the coast of Cape Cod, 400 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada, where the crew launched its research expedition last Friday.

As of Wednesday, Coast Guard officials said it was a search-and-rescue mission. They have not changed that status as of Thursday morning.