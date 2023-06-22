Rescue crews deploy ROVs as Titan search continues

BOSTON (NewsNation) — While the oxygen on the Titan has likely run out, the U.S. Coast Guard’s mission remains a search-and-rescue effort as of early Thursday morning.

But as more time passes by, the possibility of crews rescuing the five people on board the submersible alive remains low.

However, crews are still holding out hope as more teams make their way to the search area — some of them carrying ROVs, or remotely operated vehicles, that are capable of giving searchers a deep-dive look under the water.

The USCGNortheast tweeted Thursday morning that the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic deployed an ROV that reached the sea floor and started its search for the missing sub.

The French vessel L’Atalante is also preparing to launch its ROV into the water, the First Coast Guard District said.

The Titan has been missing since Sunday after it plunged into the North Atlantic Ocean with five passengers heading to tour the Titanic sitting at the bottom of the ocean.

One hour and 45 minutes after its descent, communication stopped, leading to what is now one of the most extensive search efforts ever. Military service members from multiple countries who specialize in water rescues and recoveries are working together, desperately trying to find the missing submersible.

A surface sonar linked to a P3 Canadian aircraft reported it detected an “underwater noise” coming from the search area.

The Coast Guard said it’s not sure where the noises are, or if they were man-made, but they came in half-hour intervals. Deep sea experts suggested the noises may have been made by people on board the Titan.

Recordings of the noises were sent to a U.S. Navy facility for analysis.

Meanwhile, even with the extra assistance on the way to join the search effort, many of the deep-sea experts believe it will be a miracle to find the five men alive. When asked when this search mission turns from rescue to recovery, the Coast Guard said they haven’t considered that possibility yet.

“Sometimes we don’t find what we’re looking for and you have to carefully consider all the factors, and then after you consider all the factors, you have to make a tough decision. We’re not there yet but if we continue to search, potentially we could be at that point,” U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said. “But again, we’re not there yet. And, that’s a discussion we will have with the family long before I’m going to discuss that here publicly.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said the search effort has been very complex and challenging because of ever-changing wind and weather conditions.

The government agency again made it very clear they’re still conducting a search and rescue as of Wednesday evening.