Teen was ‘terrified’ of Titanic trip, went to please his dad

(NewsNation) — A family member revealed 19-year-old Suleman Dawood didn’t want to go on the submersible trip to the Titanic but went to please his father. Both Dawood and his father died after the submersible experienced a catastrophic implosion.

Azmeh Dawood, Suleman’s aunt, told NBC News her nephew was “terrified” of the trip and expressed hesitation about going. However, because it was Father’s Day, Suleman wanted to please his father, Shahzada Dawood.

The Titan submersible, an experimental vessel from OceansGate Expeditions, lost contact with support ship Polar Prince one hour and 45 minutes into a dive to the wreck, which lies 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean. Few vessels are able to dive that far due to the extreme pressure exerted at those depths.

The four passengers paid $250,000 a piece to go on the trip. Others on board included British billionaire Hamish Harding, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceansGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The Dawoods are one of Pakistan’s most powerful families and owners of chemical and agricultural firm Dawood Hercules Corp. According to Azmeh, Shahzada was obsessed with the Titanic. She said his obsession began when he was just a child, when he would constantly watch a movie made about the disaster. Azmeh said the obsession continued into adulthood, with Shahzada seeking out artifacts and museum exhibits about the doomed ship.

The ocean liner, which sank in 1912, with only around 706 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew surviving, has been a source of fascination for many. The wreckage was discovered in 1985 but few have visited the site as it continues to slowly disintegrate. The Titan had made previous voyages to the site and returned safely, though former passengers have said there were issues during some trips.

Experts in the field and a former OceansGate employee, who was later fired, also raised serious safety questions about the Titan. After the sub was reported missing, the Coast Guard and international partners launched a massive search for the vessel.

However, debris found Thursday was confirmed to be from the Titan. Found 1,600 feet from the Titanic, officials said the debris is consistent with the sub experiencing a catastrophic implosion that would have killed all those on board instantly. Investigations are ongoing to determine what exactly happened to cause the disaster.

