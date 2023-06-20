Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall
Top Stories
Sweltering heat tests Texas’ power grid and patience
Top Stories
Watermelon snow turns Utah mountains red
Video Icon
Video
Bret expected to become 1st hurricane of the season
Video Icon
Video
Boy, father killed after lightning strike: report
Video Icon
Video
Multiple tornadoes leave 1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Titanic historian suspects missing sub had power failure
A submersible watercraft remains missing in the Atlantic Ocean
Don Lynch is a Titanic historian who has visited the wreckage
He suspects the the vessel experienced a power failure
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
Jun 20, 2023 / 09:01 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Missing Titanic sub: Man aboard last year says it had issues
Video Icon
Video
Is it normal for subs to use video game controllers?
We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks
Video Icon
Video
Paramedics who found US couple dead in Mexico also got sick
Video Icon
Video
Missing Titanic tour sub has about 40 hours of oxygen left
Video Icon
Video
NASA wants to mine a 'golden asteroid' worth quadrillions
Video Icon
Video