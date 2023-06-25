US Coast Guard to lead investigation into Titan implosion

FILE – In this image released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (Action Aviation via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday it is leading a Marine Board Investigation into the implosion of the submersible that was lost while carrying five people to the Titanic wreckage site.

The investigation marks the end of the search and rescue aspect of the incident, Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a Sunday press conference.

The Titan submersible imploded on its way to tour the Titanic wreckage, killing all five on board. Debris was located about 12,500 feet underwater.

Salvage operations are still ongoing and the accident site has been mapped, Capt. Jason Neubauer, the chief investigator, said Sunday. He did not give a timeline for the investigation.

Neubauer said the convening of a Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of investigation conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The MBI “conducts and enables the U.S. to fully leverage investigative resources Coast Guard-wide and capitalize on an extensive network of cooperative relationships with international maritime administrations and organizations. The MBI is currently in its initial evidence collection phase, including the brief salvage operations at the incident site and evidence collection in coordination with Canadian authorities in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland,” Neubauer said.

Investigators announced they are working closely with other national and international investigative authorities, including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the French marine casualties investigation board and the United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

The investigation is primarily aimed at determining the cause of the underwater implosion, but will also seek accountability for the incident, Neubauer said.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the MBI can “make recommendations to the proper authorities to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary.” Neubauer added.

The Navy is continuing to support the U.S. Coast Guard as operations continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.