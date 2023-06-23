Going solo: More travelers not waiting to see the world



CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Solo travel isn’t new, but it’s on the rise as Americans are craving adventure post-pandemic.

While some may prefer being alone, others have decided they’re not going to wait around for someone else to show them the world.

Following the massive decline in travel amid the pandemic in 2019, the search for “solo travel” on Google surged in 2022 to an all-time high, according to a survey conducted by Solo Traveler.

The survey found that in 2022, 16% of Americans took a solo trip and in 2023, 25% of Americans are considering taking a solo trip.

Prior to the pandemic, only 14% of travelers embarked on solo journeys, according to booking.com data. However, by mid-2021, this figure had nearly doubled to 23%.

Notably, 85% of women aged 55 and above are among those who choose to travel alone.

From sunrise in Paris to a horseback beach adventure along the Greek Isles, Dr. Brittany Bankhead, a 37-year-old trauma surgeon and traveler, is taking herself to see the world.

Following a recent divorce, the Texas mom of two decided to prioritize solo travel, becoming the star of her own French photoshoots and embarking on bucket list journeys.

Valerie Joy Wilson shares Bankhead’s approach of not waiting for others to see the world.

Wilson, while battling Lyme disease, made a promise to explore the world despite health challenges.

“I just wanted to go see the world, and I didn’t feel like I had a second to wait because I was told I could get sick again,” Wilson said.

Wilson has done just that, sharing valuable insights into safety and travel tips through her social media platforms.

“Don’t overshare, and never say where you’re staying, and never say that you’re alone,” she said. “Don’t feel uncomfortable lying about those things. I always say someone is waiting for me.”

Some of the biggest travel destinations for Americans in 2023 include Melbourne, Australia, Bangkok and Tokyo, according to the travel and booking website Kayak.

Bounce recently named Japan as one of the safest destinations for solo travelers in 2023. Bounce’s Solo Travel Index rates countries based on crime, affordability and popular attractions to determine the best destinations for solo travelers.

Wilson said the hardest part of traveling solo is, “When you get to a place it’s just a lot less difficult than it was to hit the confirm button to book that trip.”