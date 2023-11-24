More than 55 million Americans to travel Thanksgiving weekend: AAA

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Following Thanksgiving feasts travel takes the spotlight, as AAA predicts more than 55 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes during this holiday weekend.

It marks a more than 2% increase from last year and secures the third-highest Thanksgiving travel volume observed by AAA since 2000.

Sunday, originally not a concern, has joined the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving as one of the busiest travel days due to an expected surge in travelers heading home.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates screening a record 2.9 million passengers flying on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The agency expects to screen an unprecedented 30 million passengers from Nov. 17 through Nov. 28.

AAA anticipates more than 4 million air travelers during Thanksgiving, warning of lengthy security lines. Travelers are urged to plan for extra travel time, with up to three hours suggested.

For drivers, AAA reports more than 49 million people will hit the roads. INTIX transportation data highlights peak congestion on Friday between 12-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday between 3-5 p.m. Monday could be busy, but Tuesday is recommended for departure.

Despite travel challenges, gas prices are 40 cents lower than this time last year, with the national average at $3.26, according to AAA.

Last year, the holiday travel rush caused widespread flight cancellations and massive airline meltdowns that left thousands stranded.