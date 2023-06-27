New Jersey man has flown 23M miles with lifetime airline ticket

Imagine being able to fly first-class anywhere in the world whenever you want — it’s one New Jersey man’s reality.

Tom Stuker has flown 23 million miles, and he owes his time in the sky the United Airlines lifetime pass he purchased in 1990 for $510,000. It’s a decision he said is the “best investment of my life,” according to the Washington Post.

Stuker told NewsNation he initially bought the ticket as a business investment because his company was expanding globally.

If he purchased the ticket today, inflation calculators estimate it could cost $1.1 million.

“When you fly coach for 20 hours, you’re looking at a pass like this and say, ‘Wow, we could fly first class very comfortably.’ So, I jumped on it; it was a great investment,” he said.

Stuker has traveled to 500 countries. Yet, the only continent he hasn’t traveled to is Antarctica.

“I’ve been to Australia 400 times, Hawaii 200 times, Europe 100-something times, Asia 100-something times,” he recalled.

He added, “I think Italy is the most romantic country, Paris the most romantic city. Hawaii is paradise for America, Thailand, the most relaxing country in the world, and Australia, the friendliest English-speaking country in the world. I love that country.”

Stuker’s travels have led him to cross paths with thousands of people, including President Barack Obama, Bill Murray and Aerosmith.

He plans to release a book in the fall documenting his travels and the people he’s met along the way.

“I’m gonna have a whole chapter on the celebrities and the great interactions I’ve had with them,” Stuker said. “Just dozens and dozens of politicians and celebrities and very interesting interactions in the first-class lounges are on the plane. It’s amazing.”