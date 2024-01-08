Boeing jet warning light went off before accident, emergency landing 

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

(NewsNation) — A warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 that lost a door plug shortly after takeoff from Portland lit up on three different flights, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a press conference Sunday night.

The air pressurization warning lights went off on Dec. 7, Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 — the day before the accident on Flight 1282. Homendy said the crews reported each incident. Every time after the reports, the system was tested and reset.

“We have record they were tested and then reset by maintenance personnel,” Homendy said.

The airlines restricted the aircraft from long flights over water, specifically to Hawaii, so the plane “could return very quickly to an airport” if the warning light reappeared, Homendy said.

Homendy cautioned the pressurization light might be unrelated to Friday’s incident.

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) said the lost door plug was found Sunday near Portland, Oregon, in the backyard of a Portland teacher identified as Bob.

When the “explosive decompression” happened, the cockpit door flew open immediately, hit the lavatory door, which caused the lavatory door to become stuck. But no one was in there, she said.

Communication became a serious issue and the flight attendants said it was hard to get information from the flight deck.

The scene was described as “chaos,” “very loud” and “very violent.”

Investigators will not have the benefit of hearing what was going on in the cockpit during the flight. The cockpit’s voice recorder — one of two so-called black boxes — recorded over the flight’s sounds after two hours, Homendy said.

Two cell phones that appeared to have belonged to passengers on Friday’s terrifying flight were found on the ground. One was discovered in a yard, the other on the side of a road. Both were turned over to the NTSB.

The plane made it back to Portland, and none of the 171 passengers and six crew members were seriously injured.

Hours after the incident, the FAA ordered the grounding of 171 of the 218 Max 9s in operation, including all those used by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, until they can be inspected.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines canceled 342 flights Monday due to the grounding, CNN reported.

The Associated Press and KOIN contributed to this report.