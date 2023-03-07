NTSB investigating close call between flights in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating an incident between two flights at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

On Feb. 16, the NTSB said an Air Canada Rouge A-321 was cleared for takeoff on Runway 14 as an American Airlines B-737 was cleared to land on the same runway.

Officials said the American Airlines crew self-initiated a go-around.

No injuries or damages were reported.

The NTSB said a preliminary report is expected in two to three weeks.

No other information was immediately available.