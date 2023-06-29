Officials urge caution amid spike in rip current deaths

(NewsNation) — Coastal communities are issuing a grave warning following a rash of rip current deaths, including the drowning of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who got caught in a rip tide near Panama City, Florida, on Tuesday.

Officials warn that the combination of southwest waves and a strengthening sea breeze will heighten wave heights and the risk of rip currents.

According to federal officials, rip currents have claimed the lives of 11 people in the last two weeks.

Bay Town Sheriff Tommy Ford said beachgoers are ignoring red flag warnings and harassing officials.

He expressed his frustration on Facebook regarding tragic and avoidable deaths in the Gulf, writing, “I have watched while deputies, firefighters and lifeguards have risked their lives to save strangers. I have seen strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones, including two fathers on Fathers Day. “

Rip currents can occur without the presence of storms or high waves. According to officials, all it takes is high offshore winds blowing to the beach to create a rip current.

“You’ve got some of the best lifeguards in the state out here,” said lifeguard Patrick Brafford. “Go up, talk to that lifeguard, and ask what’s going on.”

Keep an eye out for a sandy color in the water, as it indicates the current carrying sand out to the ocean. Also, foam and seaweed can be signs of the presence of a rip current.

Experts encourage beachgoers to ensure that a lifeguard is on duty and assess the conditions before entering the water.

If caught in one, experts advise swimming parallel to the beach and going with the current rather than against it.

In May, that’s what happened to a father and his son vacationing in Florida; however, they were rescued after the pair were swept out by powerful rip currents.



The National Weather Service reports this year, 57 swimmers have lost their lives due to dangerous rip currents and high surf on American beaches. If this trend continues, it could mark the highest number of rip current and high surf deaths in over a decade.

“A lot of people are just unfamiliar with these types of conditions,” Brafford said. “Unfamiliar with our beach, yeah, know the shoreline changes constantly.”

Meanwhile, the chronic shortage of qualified lifeguards is adding to the danger.