Passengers escorted off flight after refusing to sit in wet seats

(NewsNation) — From fights to mid-air meltdowns to vomit, air travel has been getting more unpleasant than ever, and it’s enough to make some people sick.

At 30,000 feet, unruly passengers and fights can already cause pandemonium in an inescapable environment. Video has shown passengers and flight attendants being punched, threatened and subjected to unimaginable meltdowns.

But the latest air travel incidents have taken a sickening and smelly turn.

Passengers on a recent Delta flight from Atlanta to Spain were subjected to a biohazard incident after a passenger on the plane left a messy trail of diarrhea in the aisle.

Two hours into the flight, the plane was forced back to Atlanta, causing passengers to deal with the stench of diarrhea and an eight-hour delay.

In another incident, two passengers were kicked off a flight for not wanting to sit in vomit.

The incident happened on an Air Canada flight from Las Vegas to Montreal. Susan Benson was sitting behind the pair when she noticed a foul odor as another passenger was trying to sit down.

“She said to me, I can’t sit down, my seat is wet, and it has vomit in it. I said, that must be what we’re smelling, and she said yes, it’s disgusting, there is still visible vomit here,” Benson said.

According to Benson, a flight attendant was notified. The attendant explained the flight crew had tried to clean the seat, even using coffee grounds and perfume to try masking the smell. But there were no other available flights on the plane, and the attendant said the two women would have to sit in the dirty seats.

The women complained but asked for blankets and wipes to try to clean the seats and continue with their flight.

“The ladies were not rude,” Benson said. “They were not aggressive.”

But an Air Canada pilot showed up and told the women they could leave the plane on their own or security would remove them and have them placed on a no-fly list.

“That’s when security came down and just said, we need you ladies to come with us,” Benson said.

The whole incident soured the air travel experience of yet another passenger.

“It’s not unreasonable to state that you can’t sit in a wet seat for four-and-a-half hours. And even if it is the case that they just cleaned it, the seat is still wet. So that’s unacceptable,” Benson said.