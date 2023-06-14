Plus-size airline travelers petition FAA for free extra seats

(NewsNation) — In response to the increasing problem of plus-size airline passengers struggling to fit comfortably in their seats, a new proposal has emerged, aiming to find a solution that benefits both passengers and airlines.

The issue was brought to light in a YouTube documentary titled “Flying While Fat,” which shed light on the challenges faced by individuals who do not fit within the standard seat dimensions.

Tigress Osborn, chair of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” on Wednesday to discuss how some plus-size passengers are now petitioning the Federal Aviation Administration for free extra seats and bigger bathrooms on flights.

“The way that airlines judge that now is based on where the armrest is,” Osborn said. “If you need more space than where the armrest comes down, then you are either forced to buy a second seat on most airlines or you can be removed from the plane.”

The proposal suggests that the FAA should implement a regulation mandating that plus-size passengers be provided with an additional seat free of charge.

This move, according to proponents, would address the lack of space and make air travel more comfortable for these individuals. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact on ticket prices for all passengers.

“The policy that Southwest Airlines has in the U.S. right now is one in which passengers who need extra space get extra space,” Osborn said. “And it would be fantastic, whether it’s through the FAA or through the airline industry.”

Osborne said airlines should improve their policies to facilitate the purchase of a second seat in the passenger’s name.

“Most airlines don’t have great policies for allowing you to do that,” she said. “It’s hard to buy a second seat in your own name. Customer service agents don’t know how to sell you a second seat in your own name. So either way, we need better policies from the airlines around how to handle larger customers.”

Osborne emphasized the need for collaboration between airlines and advocacy groups to create a system that ensures safe and comfortable travel for all passengers.

“This thing to do is not blame the passenger,” Osborne said. “The system can change to make this work for all of us. So instead of blaming the person next to you, who’s also uncomfortable, think about how we could change the system so all of us could travel safely and comfortably.”