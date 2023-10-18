Raw goat organs found in luggage at Chicago airport

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at Chicago O’Hare International Airport were surprised to find an eviscerated goat inside luggage after two passengers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo were referred to agriculture secondary for inspection.

In their latest seizure, CBPAS inspected the luggage on Oct. 10 and discovered one pound of unknown meat and two pounds of garden eggs, a type of eggplant grown in Africa, among the 15 pounds of raw goat viscera, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The viscera included the trachea, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and entire digestive system, the press release said.

The CBPAS confiscated the prohibited items and properly destroyed them. It was imperative to destroy these items to prevent livestock diseases and plant pests from outside the U.S. from invading natural sources here.

“There are real dangers these items can have if they are introduced in the U.S. economy,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, CBP director for field operations-Chicago Field Office, said. “All passengers, whether entering or returning to the U.S., must be truthful and declare all items they are bringing. If one prohibited item enters the U.S., it could have dangerous ecological or economic results.”

Just last week, federal customs agents at Saint Paul International Airport pooh-poohed the plans of an Iowa woman who wanted to make jewelry from giraffe feces she picked up on a trip to Kenya and brought back to the U.S. in her luggage.

“Items like these can harbor pests and diseases, if introduced into our agriculture systems or natural resources, could cause significant damage to our food supply or native species,” Michael Pfeiffer, area port director in Chicago, said. “Our agriculture specialists are dedicated to protecting these essential American resources from foreign pests and diseases.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.