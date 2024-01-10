Record number of firearms found at airport security checkpoints in 2023: TSA

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced agents found 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023 — the highest one-year total in the agency’s history.

Of the thousands of weapons discovered last year, 93% were loaded at the time of discovery.

“We are still seeing far too many firearms at TSA checkpoints, and what’s particularly concerning is the amount of them loaded, presenting an unnecessary risk to everyone at the TSA checkpoint,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms and ammunition are strictly prohibited in carry-on baggage. Passengers are only allowed to travel with an unloaded firearm, and only if they pack it properly in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked baggage and first declare it to the airline at the check-in counter.”

The TSA screened more than 858 million people in 2023.

The agency does not confiscate firearms. Instead, local law enforcement is contacted and the passenger and weapon are removed from the checkpoint area.

Individuals can face TSA fines of up to $15,000 and revocation of PreCheck eligibility for at least five years.