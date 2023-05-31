Huge South Carolina storm rocks Carnival Cruise Line ship

(NewsNation) — A storm hit a Carnival Cruise Line ship as it was headed back from the Bahamas on Friday night, with video capturing dark clouds, huge waves and even water flooding the decks and hallway of the vessel.

Nasty weather delayed the ship from docking in South Carolina for 12 hours.

Although Carnival Cruise Line said guests on board the cruise were safe, some did need to see the ship’s medical staff.

One woman aboard the cruise with her family, Crystal Shepherd, told NewsNation that she did her best to stay calm so her kids wouldn’t panic.

“The captain came on earlier that night and said that we would be experiencing some weather, but he didn’t really elaborate,” Shepherd said. “We didn’t realize that the storm would go on for hours and hours and hours.”

“We were scared, truly,” she added. ” In my mind, I was running through the quickest way to our muster station.”

Another cruise ship nightmare unfolded recently when a man went overboard on a different Carnival Cruise Line ship near Jacksonville, Florida.

Family and friends identified the missing man as 35-year-old Ronnie Peale Jr. Carnival said he somehow fell overboard at 4 a.m. on Monday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Coast Guard was still looking for him.

These incidents come as more Americans are flocking to cruises after being shut out from them during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Royal Caribbean Group said its occupancy was at 102% at the end of the first quarter — close to double what it was a year ago.

Norwegian Cruise Line also reported a jump in numbers, with a little more than 101% occupancy in the first quarter, compared to a 48% rate the year before.

“During peak periods you’re going to see cruises at 100% or more occupancy,” said travel expert Johnny Jet. “And it’s great for the travel business. A lot of countries depend on tourism, and cruising is a big part of that.”