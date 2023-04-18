Thousands of Southwest flights delayed due to tech issues 

(NewsNation) — Southwest Airlines flights scheduled nationwide have been delayed due to “intermittent technology issues,” the airline said Tuesday.

“As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” a tweet from Southwest Airlines read.

The airline said it resumed operations after “working through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure.”

“A vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions,” the airline said in a statement to NewsNation.

The Federal Aviation Administration has canceled Southwest Airline’s request to “pause” departures.

FlightAware.com reports more than 1,500 delays and three cancellations for Southwest nationwide.

The airline urges travelers to use Southwest.com to check flight status or visit a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs.

The delays come nearly four months after thousands of Southwest Airlines travelers over the Christmas holiday experienced canceled flights with little notice, days-long delays and lost luggage.