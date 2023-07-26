Study: Americans prefer cars to walking, other transportation

(NewsNation) — A study of 12 countries found that Americans are least likely to favor walking, train, metro and bus travel over riding in a car.

According to the international YouGov survey, walking is the most favorable way for people to get around in most countries, but not in the U.S. where 81% would rather be a passenger in a car and 77% would rather drive a car.

“That Americans are less likely to favor walking than other countries is perhaps unsurprising when you account for how difficult it is to get anywhere by walking in American cities,” YouGov writer Matthew Smith wrote.

According to Walk Score, out of 130 U.S. cities, 90 are considered “car dependent,” with most outings requiring a car to complete.

The U.S. isn’t the only country surveyed that’s not a fan of walking. The YouGov study found that most people in Singapore would also prefer riding in a car.

Along with having the lowest favorability towards walking, those surveyed in the U.S. are also least likely out of the 12 countries polled to enjoy travelling by public bus, subway or metro, and charter bus.