Titanic sub crew faces freezing conditions as air depletes
The crew on board the missing sub have 70-96 hours of oxygen available
NASA vet: “The water temperature’s right at freezing”
Ocean explorer: “It’s going to be a very cold, dark environment”
Taylor Delandro
Updated:
Jun 20, 2023 / 07:18 AM CDT
