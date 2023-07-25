Track loved ones’ travel details with new Flighty feature

Airline passengers, some not wearing face masks following the end of Covid-19 public transportation rules, sit during a American Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California to Denver, Colorado on April 19, 2022. – Mask mandates on public transportation are no longer in effect following a ruling by federal judge on April 18, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Wouldn’t it be nice to know when your loved ones are safe and sound during chaotic travel days?

Flight tracking app Flighty is launching a version that allows friends and family to see each others’ live travel updates. It’s easy for airline confirmation emails and texts to get lost in the mix of other messages, but Flighty 3.0 users can stay in the know with automatic updates directly from the airline.

“Never hear ‘send me your flight info’ again. Keep track of your loved ones, not flight numbers,” the app description reads.

The app experience will feel similar to a social network, and the new version allows you to “friend” someone to gain access to their flight information.

The alerts will include users’ names and photos. Custom controls are also available to avoid getting too many notifications.

Additionally, flight information appears in a new “Today” page. You can see who’s on each flight in your flight list, on the map, and including their seat number if you’re sharing a plane.

Flighty is free.