TSA braces for record Thanksgiving travel

Travelers arrive for their flights at the United Airlines Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday, at O’Hare International Airport on December 22, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration are bracing for record travel this Thanksgiving season.

The TSA expects to screen an unprecedented 30 million passengers from Nov. 17 through Nov. 28, with an estimated 2.9 million passengers flying on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever. In 2023, we have already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We are ready for the anticipated volumes and are working closely with our airline and airport partners to make sure we are prepared for this busy holiday travel season.”

Last year, the holiday travel rush caused widespread flight cancellations and massive airline meltdowns that left thousands stranded.

While flight cancellations this year are down to just 1.6%, delays have shot up to the highest level in a decade, impacting about one in five flights, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The Thanksgiving travel spike will test the aviation industry’s ability to run smoothly as it continues to face a shortage of air traffic controllers.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the day with the most scheduled flights, 49,606 of them, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, many airfares were lower than last year as airlines increased service in recent months.

Thanksgiving flight prices are averaging $268 for domestic round trips, down from $312 last year and $287 in pre-pandemic 2019, according to the flight-tracking site Hopper.

While thousands will be taking to the skies to get to their holiday destinations, many Americans will also be hitting the road. According to AAA, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is expected to see the most drivers on the road during the travel period.

“The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways. Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major metros,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.