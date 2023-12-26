TSA: Friday before Christmas was the busiest screening day of season

(NewsNation) — The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that Dec. 22, was the busiest travel day at checkpoints during the pre-Christmas travel period.

TSA reports more than 2.75 million travelers were screened the Friday before Christmas — up from 2 million in 2022 and 1.7 million in 2021.

Agents saw more than 12 million passengers at security checkpoints during the 2023 holiday travel weekend — Thursday, Dec. 21-Monday, Dec. 25 — TSA wrote in a post on X, formally known as Twitter.

“We’re expecting high travel volumes to continue through this week and New Year’s Day,” TSA wrote.

The busiest day last year was Dec. 29, when TSA screened nearly 2.4 million passengers.

AAA predicted that between Dec. 23 and New Year’s Day, 115 million people in the U.S. would travel at least 50 miles from home by air or car. That’s up 2% from last year.

The busiest days on the road were predicted to be Saturday, Dec. 23, and next Thursday, Dec. 28, according to transportation data provider INRIX.

Over Thanksgiving, a record number of people traveled through U.S. airports, topping pre-COVID numbers in 2019 with a single-day record of 2.9 million people screened by TSA on Sunday, Nov. 26.