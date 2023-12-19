TSA to test self-screening kiosks to speed up security

(NewsNation) — The Transportation Security Administration is set to test a new self-screening service before the busy travel season fills airports with thousands of passengers in hopes of alleviating security wait times.

The new self-screening technology will be rolled out at the Las Vegas airport, and could theoretically make TSA lines a lot shorter.

The self-screening pods will allow passengers with TSA PreCheck to go through the screening process almost entirely on their own. Passengers go in and use the system to check their ID and inspect their carry-on. The pods have been described as resembling self-ordering kiosks at fast food restaurants.

TSA agents will still be present, but the self-screening pods will free up officers to focus on busier aspects of the security process.

The pilot program will begin next month in Las Vegas and then could be unveiled at airports across the country. This comes as Homeland Security reports air travel continues to rise.

AAA is predicting a near-record 115 million Americans will travel over Christmas and New Years.

“My sense from the industry is that they are expecting this robust demand, even record demand to continue,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The results across 2023 so far have been encouraging, a very different summer holiday season from what we saw a year prior where there were blue sky cancellations and a very healthy Thanksgiving. So you know we can’t make guarantees on behalf of the airline industry for how Christmas and New Year’s will go, but I will say there’s been a lot of improvement and that’s exactly what I expect.”