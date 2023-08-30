TSA testing use of mobile driver’s licenses ahead of REAL ID

(NewsNation) — A new proposal from the Transportation Security Administration would let travelers use a mobile driver’s license instead of a REAL ID when flying — as long as they also have a physical REAL ID.

All travelers will be required to have a REAL ID-compliant identification after May 7, 2025. The deadline has been pushed back after states delayed implementing REAL ID.

To obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, people must present documentation showing their legal name, date of birth and social security number along with two proofs of address and lawful status.

The TSA proposal is for a temporary waiver allowing federal agencies to accept mobile driver’s licenses for those with a valid REAL ID-compliant physical driver’s license or identification card. The waiver would be repealed once federal guidelines on mobile driver’s licenses were finalized.

Mobile driver’s licenses are stored through an app on a user’s smartphone, which can be tapped against a reader to establish validity.

For limited testing purposes, TSA PreCheck lanes in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Iowa and Utah will accept mobile driver’s licenses at participating airports.

The proposal is open for public comment through Oct. 16, 2023.